Matrix Trust Co Sells 4,803 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Matrix Trust Co cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.54. 10,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,970. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

