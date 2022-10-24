Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.67-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of Matson stock opened at $69.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Matson has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matson will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

MATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $399,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $399,631.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,357.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $399,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $2,031,373. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Matson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Matson by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 76,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.