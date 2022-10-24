Melco Resorts & Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 32,507 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 549% compared to the average daily volume of 5,005 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.36. 291,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,939. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 106.14% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

