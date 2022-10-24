Members Trust Co Acquires Shares of 3,272 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,428,000 after acquiring an additional 551,573 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 155,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,162. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.06 and a 12-month high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.