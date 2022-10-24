Members Trust Co Acquires Shares of 3,272 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,428,000 after acquiring an additional 551,573 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 155,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,162. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.06 and a 12-month high of $81.67.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
