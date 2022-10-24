Members Trust Co Buys 465 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Members Trust Co raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $88.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,097. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

