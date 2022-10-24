Members Trust Co Has $444,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Members Trust Co lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 458,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,718,688. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

