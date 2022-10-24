Members Trust Co Sells 3,048 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Members Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 146,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,582,000 after acquiring an additional 82,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EFA traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.92. 1,231,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,858,137. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.07.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

