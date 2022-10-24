MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,619 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares during the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in MercadoLibre by 164.8% in the first quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 164,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,333,000 after acquiring an additional 102,201 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 122.2% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 184,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,241,000 after purchasing an additional 101,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 163,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,435,000 after acquiring an additional 98,887 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,403.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $822.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $889.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $852.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.94 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,711.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

