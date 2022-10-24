Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Reduced by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.91.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,471,276 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.22. 1,555,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,231,514. The company has a market cap of $349.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.76. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.53 and a twelve month high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

