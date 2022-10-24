Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $18.70 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $18.70 million and approximately $795,618.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.33 or 0.01429215 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005484 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00021822 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00044347 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.04 or 0.01660510 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

