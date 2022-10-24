Meter Governance Price Up 12.4% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $66.13 million and $941,087.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $3.98 or 0.00020506 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001279 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,628,968 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.89979085 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $751,695.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.