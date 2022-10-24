MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $28.64 on Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $125.82 million and $5.08 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $28.64 or 0.00147933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,352.43 or 0.99965221 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003332 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00057253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00044677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022695 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005138 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.84481666 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $4,774,556.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.