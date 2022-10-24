MetisDAO One Day Volume Tops $5.01 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $28.55 or 0.00147742 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $125.44 million and $5.01 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.84481666 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $4,774,556.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

