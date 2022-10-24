MetisDAO Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $29.41 or 0.00151388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $129.21 million and $4.78 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,427.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003436 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00056190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022612 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.39496028 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,327,765.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.