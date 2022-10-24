MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,857 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.8 %

MGM stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

