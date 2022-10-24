Michael M. Achary Sells 2,032 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:HWC traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.90. 649,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,125. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

