Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

