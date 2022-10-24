Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.52.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

