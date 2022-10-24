Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Position Boosted by Petiole USA ltd

Petiole USA ltd lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.9% of Petiole USA ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Petiole USA ltd’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 38.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 21,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Abel purchased 3,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $86,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,179.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,634. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $503.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.50. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Equities analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.47%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

