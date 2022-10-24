MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $5.04

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $4.66. MINISO Group shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 6,946 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.79.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $346.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.