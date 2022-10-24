Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.17

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 325016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.