Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,029,273 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.73.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

