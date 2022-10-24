MOBLAND 24 Hour Volume Hits $144,857.00 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and $144,857.00 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.62 or 0.28361150 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011077 BTC.

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

