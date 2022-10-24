Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 439 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,579 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $377.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

