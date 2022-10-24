Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,221 Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 186.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 87,765 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 130,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $6.25 on Monday. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $8.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

