Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,745 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 20,111.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 233,692 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

GLW opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

