Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 228.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $153.15 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.38.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.