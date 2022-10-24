Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,490 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $68.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90.

