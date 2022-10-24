Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $25.01 on Monday. CHS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66.

CHS Dividend Announcement

About CHS

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

(Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.