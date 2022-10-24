Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $99.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.38. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91.

