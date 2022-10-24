Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Waste Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 68.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Price Performance

WM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

Shares of WM stock traded up $3.13 on Monday, reaching $162.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

