Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 3,892 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $255.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.88 and a 200 day moving average of $250.04. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.63.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

