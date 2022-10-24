Monero (XMR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $70.86 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 24th. During the last week, Monero has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $142.12 or 0.00738571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and $70.86 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,240.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00272542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00116796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00559829 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00242102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00270114 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,191,519 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

