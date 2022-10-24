Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,505 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $68,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $332.83 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $412.42 and a 200-day moving average of $422.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,792,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

