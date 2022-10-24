Moonbeam Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $192.77 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00081400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00015200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007926 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,040,170,073 coins and its circulating supply is 424,360,654 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.