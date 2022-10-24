Morgan Stanley Cuts Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $23.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DH. Barclays dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

DH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,011. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.67. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $44.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,444 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,932,000 after acquiring an additional 497,490 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,695,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after acquiring an additional 314,089 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.