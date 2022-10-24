Morgan Stanley Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $404.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $429.00 to $404.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $364.93 on Thursday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 47.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

