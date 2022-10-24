Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,765 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $95,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $79.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

