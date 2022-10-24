Morgan Stanley Trims Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price to $130.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.88.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8,111.11 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog has a 12 month low of $75.54 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.81.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,963 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Datadog by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Datadog by 60.0% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 5.4% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

