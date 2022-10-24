Morgan Stanley Trims Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price to $215.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

