MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.54

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The company has a market cap of $672.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 345.89% and a negative net margin of 439.59%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $340,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

