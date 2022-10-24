Motive Wealth Advisors Buys 386 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.76. The company had a trading volume of 61,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,276. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

