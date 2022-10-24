Motive Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Entegris were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 63.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 31.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 136.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.95. 29,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average is $99.92. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.98 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

