Motive Wealth Advisors Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Motive Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.0% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,937,000 after acquiring an additional 71,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.29. 78,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,463. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

