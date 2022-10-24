Motive Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

QUAL traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,412 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.17 and its 200-day moving average is $117.64.

