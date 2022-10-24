Motive Wealth Advisors Purchases 12,276 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $83.41. 7,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,679. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $117.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

