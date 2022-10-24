Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $51,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

MSI traded up $4.08 on Monday, reaching $230.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,625. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.17 and its 200 day moving average is $226.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

