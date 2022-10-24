MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $78.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $810,626.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,358 shares of company stock worth $2,702,323. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,553,000 after acquiring an additional 368,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.