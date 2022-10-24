Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director John B. Hansen Sells 1,000 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $63,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,150.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,088. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth $636,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 29.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth $1,734,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 376.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.