Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $293.78 and last traded at $292.50. Approximately 5,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 315,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Murphy USA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.53 and a 200 day moving average of $261.40.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $2.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,647,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,754,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,920,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,354,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

